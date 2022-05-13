Beachgoers support seafront sauna’s move



Dozens of customers of a seafront sauna have written to support its bid to move temporarily along the shingle.

Beach Box Sauna started up on the site where the long-planned Sea Lanes development is set to take shape.

As work finally begins this summer, it has had to move its horsebox saunas and shipping container a few hundred metres east, next to the Banjo Groyne.

It has now applied for temporary planning permission until the end of March next year.



In her application, director Liz Watson said: “We have been trading from the application site for the last two months under 56 day permitted

development rights (for changes of use), but now need planning permission to extend this to end

March 2023.

“The council’s seafront officer has confirmed that we can have a one year licence to trade from the site, subject to getting planning permission.

“Beach Box Sauna has been a great success over the last few years. We have circa 15,000 clients, and 10 staff (8 full time equivalent). Clients that use our facility also tend to stay on in the area for other leisure uses – to the benefit of local traders.

“Our clients range from 8 years to 80 years, and use the facilities for both relaxation and personal health reasons.

“The site’s location is ideal, being located just behind the sheds for the Volks Railway. The image below shows the approximate location of the horse boxes and container that are used for the sauna.

“Note that on the concrete apron, we hold ad hoc yoga/fitness classes. No activities occur on the Banjo Groyne, but part of the Groyne is within the red line of the application site as the site boundaries have to extend to public highway.

“Our use adds to the vitality of the area, and we strongly believe that our continued occupation of the site for another year will be beneficial to the health and well being of Brighton and Hove residents.

“On this basis we really hope that planning permission can be granted for the one year period.”

Since the application was registered on the council’s planning portal on 22 April, 24 people have commented in support of the plans.

All details have been redacted by the council.

One said: “It looks absolutely perfect on the beach, I love it and wouldn’t want to be without it.

“They also offer support to vulnerable people, for example they invited Ukrainian refugees for free sauna to welcome, support and integrate them into our community.

“Lastly the staff are amazing, friendly and professional. More importantly they welcome all walks of life with open arms. They are a perfect fit for our city.

Another said: “Beach Box Sauna is a fantastic addition to Brighton’s seafront. It would be great to see it there for longer, or permanently. Saunas bring important health benefits and beach box spa in particular always leaves me feeling healthy, relaxed and restored.

“As a non-drinker, I find its evening events, such as the Full Moon parties, a great alternative to meeting friends in pubs.”