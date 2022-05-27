Chlorine shortage may force Brighton and Hove swimming pools to close

A national chlorine shortage may force swimming and paddling pools in Brighton and Hove to close temporarily.

Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Friday 27 May): “All over the country, local authorities are faced with having to temporarily close paddling and swimming pools as the supply of chlorine runs out.

“Supply chain difficulties and shortages are being experienced due to global production issues and a temporary closure of a factory that produces 80 per cent of the UK’s chlorine, so it may be some time before deliveries of chlorine return to normal.

“Freedom Leisure, which is contracted to run the city’s swimming and paddling pools, is providing regular updates on the challenges they, and many other pool operators, are facing as national chlorine supplies deplete.

“Together we are working hard to ensure we have sufficient chlorine to keep the city’s swimming pools and paddling pools safely open.

“Chlorine (sodium hypochlorite) is used as a disinfectant at swimming and paddling pools across the city including

King Alfred Leisure Centre

Prince Regent Swimming Complex

St Luke’s Swimming Pool

Hove Lagoon Paddling Pool

The Level Water Fountains

Saunders Park Paddling Pool

King’s Road Paddling Pool

…

“Chlorine available will be prioritised for the city’s main pool facilities at the Prince Regent and King Alfred so they can be kept open for schools swimming, learn to swim lessons, public and club swimming for as long as possible.

“Swimmers can help to keep the pool water as clean as possible by showering before swimming. Showers can help to reduce the majority of pollutants added to the pool by swimmers which means less chlorine will be needed.”

Councillor Martin Osborne, who co-chairs the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “We understand that closing our paddling and swimming pools will have a huge impact on our residents and visitors, particularly during the summer months, but without an adequate supply of chlorine, we cannot safely operate these facilities.

“We will do everything we can to keep our pools open for as long as possible but, like many other authorities across the country, it looks likely that there may be significant closures.”

The council added: “Regular updates and details of any planned closures will be posted at the leisure centres and paddling pools and on the Freedom Leisure and council websites.”