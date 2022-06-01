Warrant issued for suspected graffiti vandal

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged with spraying tags on buildings and a van in North Laine.

Caine Greenfield, 27, of no fixed abode, failed to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court to answer four charges of criminal damage.

Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail. Police confirmed this week he is still at large.

The tags are believed to have been sprayed on 6 April, on an office building in Jubilee Street, a shop in Jew Street, the Post and Telegraph in North Street and a Ford Transit van belonging to Lee Page parked in North Street.

Mr Page took these pictures of the tag on his van, and of others being sprayed elsewhere on the same night.