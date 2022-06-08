Brighton and Hove Albion footballer awaits outcome of sex attack case investigation

A Brighton and Hove Albion footballer and another man are still waiting to learn the outcome of a police investigation into claims of sexual assault.

Yves Bissouma, 25, and another man were arrested in the autumn on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a seafront night club in Brighton.

Today (Wednesday 8 June) Sussex Police said: “A man in his forties from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until Friday 24 June 2022.

“A man in his twenties, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Bissouma, who has been the subject of transfer speculation, was previously on police bail.

The international midfielder was released under investigation shortly before the start of the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January.

The 25-year-old footballer and a man in his forties were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Arch, a seafront night club in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday 6 October.

The player was filmed being led out of the club, in King’s Road Arches, by officers from Sussex Police and the footage was widely shared on social media.

In October, after the arrests, Sussex Police said: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton in the early hours of Wednesday 6 October.

“A man in his forties and a man in his twenties, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have been released on conditional bail … while inquiries continue.

“The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.”

The football club said after Bissouma’s arrest: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”