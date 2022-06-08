BREAKING NEWS

Burglars steal disability vehicle

Posted On 08 Jun 2022 at 9:53 am
Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a burglary in Brighton in which a disabled person had their specially adapted vehicle stolen.

A break-in was reported at a residential property in Stone Street, Brighton, between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday, April 17.

Electrical items, bank cards and a set of car keys were stolen.

The keys were used to steal the victim’s specially adapted disability vehicle from nearby Preston Street, which was later crashed and abandoned in North Place.

The vehicle was written off and caused significant damage to another vehicle.

Investigator Jonathan Craze said: “This was a cruel, callous burglary that has had a devastating impact on the life of a vulnerable victim.

“We are urgently trying to identify and speak to these two men, who we believe may be able to help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise them, or have any information which could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 250 of 17/04.”

