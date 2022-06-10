BREAKING NEWS

Busy road closed to traffic and pedestrians by school after crash

A busy Brighton road is closed to both traffic and pedestrians outside a primary school following a crash.

Both the road and pavements on Elm Grove have been cordoned off from Wellington Street to Bonchurch Street this afternoon.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Parents at the school are being allowed through the cordon to pick up their children, but only from the north side.

Buses have been diverted eastbound via Southover Street and Queens Park Road and westbound via Ryde Road and Hartington Road.

More as we get it.

  1. mart Burt 10 June 2022 at 3.20pm Reply

    Oh dear hope nobody is seriously hurt in this.

