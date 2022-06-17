Brighton and Hove Albion sell Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur for £25m

Brighton and Hove Albion have sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur for an initial fee of about £25 million.

The club could earn more than £30 million from the deal subject to “various add ons”, according to reports.

Albion said: “Yves Bissouma has completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur, for an undisclosed fee.”

The move follows the successful completion of medical tests at Spurs yesterday (Thursday 16 June).

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: “The transfer is a very good one for the club and player.

“Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

“Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

Albion said: “The 25-year-old Mali international brings an end to a four-year spell on the south coast.

“Yves joined Albion from Lille in 2018, going onto make 124 appearances in all competitions, scoring on six occasions.

“He made his Albion debut on the opening day of the 2018-19 season at Watford. He scored his first Premier League goal against Burnley on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

“Last season he made 26 Premier League appearances, as we finished ninth in the top-tier – the highest position in the club’s history.”

Bissouma remains under investigation by the police after being arrested last October on suspicion of sexual assault.

He was filmed being led from Arch night club on Brighton seafront in footage shared widely on social media.

Another man, in his forties, was also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains on police bail.