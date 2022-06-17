Sink hole opens up in Brighton road



A sink hole has opened up in the middle of a Brighton road.

The hole in Milner Road, near Coombe Road, first appeared yesterday evening.

It had grown considerably by this afternoon, and the council has now barricaded it.

This picture of the hole yesterday was taken by Philip Edward, who posted it on the Bear Mountain Facebook group, warning today: “The sink hole is massive now – please be careful this will damage you car if you drive over it!”

He posted yesterday: “There’s a bit of a sink hole opening just as you approach the last speed bump at the bottom where it reaches Dewe Road.

“There’s a massive hole underneath what looks to be a very thin bit of tarmac remaining. It doesn’t look much in the photo but I don’t think it would take much weight for a wheel to go through and down the hole!”

A council spokesman said: “We’ve been alerted to this and one of our inspectors is on their way.”