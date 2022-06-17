BREAKING NEWS

Sink hole opens up in Brighton road

Posted On 17 Jun 2022 at 6:03 pm
By :
Comment: 1


A sink hole has opened up in the middle of a Brighton road.

The hole in Milner Road, near Coombe Road, first appeared yesterday evening.

It had grown considerably by this afternoon, and the council has now barricaded it.

This picture of the hole yesterday was taken by Philip Edward, who posted it on the Bear Mountain Facebook group, warning today: “The sink hole is massive now – please be careful this will damage you car if you drive over it!”

He posted yesterday: “There’s a bit of a sink hole opening just as you approach the last speed bump at the bottom where it reaches Dewe Road.

“There’s a massive hole underneath what looks to be a very thin bit of tarmac remaining. It doesn’t look much in the photo but I don’t think it would take much weight for a wheel to go through and down the hole!”

A council spokesman said: “We’ve been alerted to this and one of our inspectors is on their way.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Benny 17 June 2022 at 6.32pm Reply

    Yep. That’s the council – we’ll get someone to look at it.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com