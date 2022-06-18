BREAKING NEWS

Woman found dead in Brighton park

Posted On 18 Jun 2022 at 12:39 pm




An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a Brighton park today.

Part of Queens Park has been cordoned off while forensic officers have been working by the clocktower.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called after an unconscious woman was found in Queen’s Park, West Drive, Brighton, at 9.49pm on Friday (17 June).

“She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Her death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Ranworth.”

