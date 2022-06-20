Police seek witnesses after customer with autism attacked at Brighton pub

Police are investigating an incident at a pub in the centre of Brighton after it was alleged that a man there abused a customer with learning difficulties.

The complainant is a 24-year-old man from Hove who has learning difficulties, including autism, and who is alleged to have been abused and attacked at the Waggon and Horses.

Sussex Police said: “Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday 24 May, police received a report of assault and hate speech outside a pub in Church Street, Brighton.

“The report has been allocated to an officer for further investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online quoting serial 754 of 24/05.”

The force also said: “At 1.20pm on Tuesday 24 May, police received a report of criminal damage and assault towards a staff member at a pub in Church Street, Brighton.

“The report has been allocated to an officer for further investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online quoting serial 684 of 24/05.”