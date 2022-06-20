BREAKING NEWS

Police seek witnesses after customer with autism attacked at Brighton pub

Posted On 20 Jun 2022 at 6:50 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police are investigating an incident at a pub in the centre of Brighton after it was alleged that a man there abused a customer with learning difficulties.

The complainant is a 24-year-old man from Hove who has learning difficulties, including autism, and who is alleged to have been abused and attacked at the Waggon and Horses.

Sussex Police said: “Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday 24 May, police received a report of assault and hate speech outside a pub in Church Street, Brighton.

“The report has been allocated to an officer for further investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online quoting serial 754 of 24/05.”

The force also said: “At 1.20pm on Tuesday 24 May, police received a report of criminal damage and assault towards a staff member at a pub in Church Street, Brighton.

“The report has been allocated to an officer for further investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online quoting serial 684 of 24/05.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com