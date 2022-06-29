Portslade crossing closure announcement sparks confusion

A warning that Portslade station level crossing was due to close for four days was taken back within hours of being issued this morning.

Both Brighton and Hove Buses and Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted about the closure, which they said was due to an electrical fault.

The council said electrical works due to be carried out by UK Power Networks would mean the level crossing on Boundary Road would be closed.

The council later updated their Twitter to apologise, and say the works will now be delayed. Both tweets have now been deleted.

Any closure would affect bus routes 6 and 46, operated by Brighton and Hove buses.

Brighton and Hove Buses said the 6 and 46 services would be diverted via Old Shoreham Road, Olive Road and Portland Road.

News of the closure renewed calls for more accessible pedestrian routes around the station.

Resident Neil Nam said on Facebook: “Wheelchair users, parent/carers with wheelchairs, prams etc will have to go down Victoria Rd, under the railway and then back along Vale Rd, then back up Station/Boundary Road to go north-south and vice-versa, or get to/from the required platforms.

“It’s time there was an accessible route over the track at the station itself.

“Once, a while ago, the entrance to the eastbound platform was closed, and I was left to get to it from the westbound platform, by going over the footbridge, with my son in his wheelchair.

“It was impossible so I couldn’t go. I had to get a bus to Brighton instead, adding 45 minutes to the journey.”

UK Power Network have been approached for comment.