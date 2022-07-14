BREAKING NEWS

Aaron Connolly heads to Italy on a season long loan

Posted On 14 Jul 2022 at 6:45 pm
Aaron Connolly, who burst on to the Premier League scene with a debut brace against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019, is heading out in loan to Seria B side Venezia.

The  22-year-old made six appearances in all competitions for Albion last season before spending the second half of the campaign on loan with Middlesbrough.

He links up with Venezia who were relegated from Serie A last season.

Technical director David Weir said: “Aaron is in a position where he wants to play regularly and this is a great opportunity for him to get games in Italy with Venezia.

“There is no doubting his ability, which he showed when he came into the team, and he has shown at the very top level.

“The challenge for him is to grasp this opportunity to continue his development, show consistency in his levels of performance and fulfil that obvious potential.”

The Republic of Ireland international joined Albion’s academy in 2016, going on to make his first team debut a year later in the Carabao Cup.

He scored twice on his full Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Tottenham and has gone onto make 52 appearances in all competitions for Albion, scoring eight goals.

