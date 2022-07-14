Bob Dylan announces UK tour
It has been announced that Bob Dylan will perform 9 UK shows, as part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’.
The ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’ began last December in Milwaukee, USA. Since then, Bob Dylan has played 74 stellar concerts all over the country, performing to tens of thousands of rapturous fans all delighted to see this genius songwriter and mercurial musician live.
This autumn, the ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ tour arrives in Europe, with the first of four intimate shows at London’s famous Palladium Theatre beginning on 19th October. Thereafter Bob Dylan will travel to Cardiff to play the Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two final shows in Glasgow.
Full details and ticket buy links:
October 19 London Palladium
October 20 London Palladium
October 23 London Palladium
October 24 London Palladium
October 26 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
October 27 Hull Bonus Arena
October 28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
October 30 Glasgow Armadillo
October 31 Glasgow Armadillo
Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 15th July.
Show details:
All shows will start at 8:00pm.
The shows are non-phone events – the audience will have to put their phones into a Yondr bag, which they can keep with them until after the show.
