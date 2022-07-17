BREAKING NEWS

Albion top Premier League in dubious ‘cost of pint’ poll

Posted On 17 Jul 2022
A tabloid newspaper claims that Albion sell the most expensive pints of beer in the Premier League. But many fans have taken to social media and said that the suggestion is flat.

The poll suggests that Albion charge £6 for a pint which is almost double the amount Manchester City and Brentford are supposedly charging.

And it goes on the suggest that both Arsenal and Chelsea charge less than a fiver for a beer. Anyone who has had a thirst in London recently may be surprised by this.

It’s not clear if the author compiled the London prices in 2022 or 1922.

Last season fans paid £5.50 for a pint of Morretti at the Amex and about a fiver for a pint of Harvey’s.

As for the start of the new season, Albion fans will get a chance to find out when the Seagulls take on Espanyol at the Amex on Saturday 30 July.

