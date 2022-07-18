With video: Driver banned for hitting 141mph on A27 Brighton bypass

A driver has been banned after being caught on camera smirking as he reached 141mph on the A27 Brighton bypass.

James Linton was driving an Audi R8 on the A27 Brighton bypass at Hangleton in April when a speed camera operator from the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership filmed him.

Sussex Police said: “The 24-year-old was seen undertaking a vehicle at 86mph as he approached an exit slip road for the Devil’s Dyke on the eastbound carriageway at 6.45pm.

“Then two minutes later, he was seen travelling in the opposite direction on the westbound carriageway, where an officer measured his speed at 141mph.

“Excess speed is one of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads each year.

“Officers from Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) located Linton the next day when he was driving in Warren Road, Worthing, and he was arrested.

“In custody, it was revealed he had been issued with a section 59 warning that his vehicle could be seized after he was seen driving in an anti-social manner on the same day he had purchased the black Audi for nearly £90,000 in March.

“He admitted that he was the driver at the time of the offences but said he could not remember speeding.

“Linton, a self-employed financial stockbroker, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was charged with dangerous driving and with two counts of speeding at 86mph and 141mph on the A27.”

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 July he admitted the charges. He was given a two-year driving ban and a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Sussex Police said: “The court ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions (RAR) and pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

“He was told he must complete an extended retest before he is allowed to reapply for his driving licence.”

PC Stephen Watson, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Linton showed a complete disregard for other motorists as he reached dangerous speeds on the A27.

“He was seen undertaking a vehicle at 86mph, then reached 141mph on the westbound carriageway.

“Our speed camera showed him smiling in the vehicle, but he was not as cheerful when he was stopped the next day and asked to hand over the keys.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch motorists who flout the law. Linton put his own safety and the safety of other road users at risk with his reckless driving.

“Excessive speed is one of the main reasons why we people are killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions.

“So we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”