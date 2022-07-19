Brighton concert cancelled as Sei Still have broken up!

Local promoter, Acid Box Promotions, had announced that they were once again putting on an exciting gig at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Tuesday 30th August that was to feature Mexico’s rather wonderful Sei Still. But sadly all was not well in the band’s camp and they have announced that they have decided to call it a day.

“Hello we have an announcement to make, after thinking things trough we have decided to announce the official break up of Sei Still and the cancelation of our summer tour, we are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to our followers and collaborators we are very thankful for the amazing years of music we have shared with everyone involve and the members of our band but this is the end of this run. Thank you very much, Sei Still”

Sei Still conjured up an updated version of a wonderful mixture of early Kraftwerk, Neu!, Hawkwind, Moon Duo, Stereolab and Rakta, rolled up into one fabulous continual motorik space jam, where the avid listener is transported into an early 1970’s psychedelic world of dreamscapes and illicit substances. It’s music that you play loud and close your eyes and float off to……….

Sei Still had spent a few years cultivating a notorious reputation in their native Mexico, sharing the stage with the likes of Stereolab, Kikagaku Moyo, Holy Wave, Institute, New Candys, 10 000 Russos and Lorelle Meets The Obsolete. They then upped sticks from Mexico City to Berlin, where they recorded their live 5 track ‘Fuzz Club Session’, which can be found on their Bandcamp page HERE.

‘Fuzz Club Session’ was recorded live at Berlin’s Monoton Studio, which is also where they recorded their ‘El Refugio’ album, which dropped back in November last year. This was the follow-up to their self-titled debut album, which saw the light of day in April 2020. It is clear that their sound had undergone a process of evolution since their formation, which no doubt is reflective of the move from one continent to another.

Sei Still were going to be heading out on a 27 date European tour from mid August and this was to include 7 performances in the UK including the aforementioned Prince Albert show. They already had stated that for personal reasons, 3 original members, Andrés Lupone (bass), Sebastián Rojas (Farfisa 233, Moog Mother 32), and Mateo Sánchez Galán (guitar, vocals) would not be doing the tour, but they will were going to be joined by their original drummer. But sadly the whole band have now split up!

Brighton concert ticket holders should contact the organisation that they purchased the tickets from, for a refund.

