Tagger filmed being chased off by angry resident after vandalising community mural

<iframe width=”322″ height=”572″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/99SsxLfywEQ” title=”Tagger chased off by angry resident” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

A tagger vandalising a newly-painted community mural was caught on camera as he was confronted by an angry resident.

The man was one of two vandals who sprayed over the mural on the Upper Lewes Road, which had only been finished last month by a collective of artists.

The pair falsely told people who confronted them they had been given permission to paint over it – but when one woman started filming them, they quickly left.

A fundraiser has now been started to buy more antigraffiti paint to protect the mural against any more tagging.

Artist Sandy Moon, who helped organise the mural, said she was furious.

She said: Two grown men were putting their big tags up on it. They lied and said they were making it pretty and they had permission.

“They got chased off and word went out to the community and came and helped. People came out and we spent eight hours on Sunday scrubbing it all off.”

The idea for the mural came after Sandy painted some tree trunks to blend in with the ivy.

When a neighbour painted over her work with blocks of white paint, Brighton and Hove City Council got in touch to ask her if she would be interested in creating a more permanent work.

She worked with the Roundhill Society and other artists, and was intending to put the finishing touches on the mural this weekend.

A police spokesman confirmed Sussex Police was called out, but no arrests were made.