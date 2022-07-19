BREAKING NEWS

This will cool you down…a Bowie night in Brighton this Christmas!

Posted On 19 Jul 2022 at 11:09 am
By :
Comment: 0

Absolute Bowie live at CHALK, Brighton 24.7.21 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Celebrate Christmas early with a trip down to the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Tuesday 20th December 2022, where you will be swept away on a Fantastic Voyage with Absolute Bowie, who were the Winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Tribute Band in the UK’ at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards in July 2018.

Absolute Bowie live at CHALK, Brighton 24.7.21 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Over the past dozen years Absolute Bowie have toured the UK and Europe performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic and theatrical stage show and as a result of this they have amassed quite a following, which is why their previous concerts in Brighton were totally sold out. Read one of our reviews HERE.

German Doner Kebab

So come and Let’s Dance the night away – Purchase your tickets HERE and find out more about Absolute Bowie HERE.

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com