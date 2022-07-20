Brighton director and Hollywood screenwriter to share insights at film festival

A Brighton director and a Hollywood screenwriter from Lewes are taking part in the Brighton Rocks International Film Festival (BRIFF) which returns this weekend.

Ben Wheatley, who made Down Terrace and Rebecca, is due to take part in an “in conversation” session at the Rialto, in Dyke Road, Brighton, on Saturday (23 July).

And the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated screenwriter William Nicholson, 74, whose credits include Shadowlands, Gladiator and Les Misérables, is scheduled to be “in conversation” at the same venue on Sunday.

BRIFF director James Rowlins said that he was delighted when Wheatley, 50, agreed to take part in the festival, now it its fifth year.

Dr Rowlins said: “Every filmmaker wants to replicate Ben’s success – and this is the chance to ask him about his impressive career and for advice on how to get your films made and seen.”

Screenings are listed for Fabrica, in Duke Street, Brighton, as well as the Rialto, from Friday (22 July) until Sunday.

This year’s festival is the biggest Brighton Rocks so far, with support from the British Film Institute.

Dr Rowlins added: “It’s fantastic to get big, official recognition, although our heart lies with ‘kitchen sink’ indie cinema.

“Brighton Rocks aims to celebrate the city’s famed free spirit, showing films outside of the mainstream.

“We are obviously very keen to support local filmmakers and in fact more than half of the projects being shown have a local connection.”

In fact, all the films due to be screened at the Rialto on Friday were entirely “made in Brighton”.

More than 12 hours of films of all genres are scheduled to be shown on Saturday, blending drama with comedy and experimental cinema. Among them is Angeli Moderni – described as “a stunning projection” by local artist Mark Nelson.

The programme also includes documentaries such as DIY Country, which looks at the conflict in Ukraine. It includes unseen fly-on-the-wall footage of the leaders of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

For the Love of Noise, by Alan Cross, gives a rare glimpse into Brighton’s twilight world of experimental music and Still Stoked is the inspiring tale of an ageing skateboarder pushing his body to its limits.

The festival ends with a feature film, 111 Good Days, made in the Faroe Islands – believed to be only the fifth movie ever to be shot there.

Ben Wheatley is due to take to the stage at the Rialto at 5pm on Saturday for an hour-long session while William Nicholson is in conversation there from 3pm to 4pm on Sunday.

For tickets and further screening information, click here.