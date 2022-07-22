Karvelas steers Sussex to a draw at Lord’s

LV= County Championship

Middlesex (14pts) drew with Sussex (15pts)

Debutant Sussex tailender Ari Karvelas thwarted Middlesex’s hopes of victory with a defiant career-best half-century to secure a draw at Lord’s despite Tom Helm’s best efforts with the ball.

Karvelas, a Johannesburg-born Greece international, batted for over two hours to blunt the Middlesex attack.

Helm’s morning burst, which earned him record match figures of nine for 146, had raised the prospects of a final-session run chase.

Helm picked up three wickets in 14 balls to reduce Sussex to 96 for seven, an overall lead of just 134, but a stubborn partnership of 45 between Karvelas and Archie Lenham steered the visitors towards safety.

The 28-year-old was eventually dismissed after top-scoring with 57, but by then his efforts had saved the game and the captains agreed on a draw with Sussex on 181 for nine in their second innings.

Although Ali Orr perished cheaply for the second time in the match – run out by Toby Roland-Jones’s direct hit from mid-off – there were few indications during the opening hour that a clatter of wickets might accelerate the game.

Tom Clark batted well for a chirpy 56, hitting successive fours off Roland-Jones and also depositing Helm over the short boundary for a maximum as Sussex progressed to 53 for one.

But Helm, following up a tight spell by Tim Murtagh at the Nursery End, then blitzed the visitors with a trio of rapid wickets – including the prize scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara, a rising delivery looping off the shoulder of the bat to second slip.

When Clark played on to Umesh Yadav on the stroke of lunch, Sussex had slid to 69 for five and were looking vulnerable – even more so after Helm claimed his fourth wicket, with Delray Rawlins taken low at first slip.

Sussex’s advantage still looked fragile when Murtagh bowled Dan Ibrahim through the gate, but Karvelas swiftly increased it by heaving a series of short-pitched deliveries from the Middlesex captain away to the short boundary.

Murtagh rotated his seamers without success as Sussex’s eighth-wicket pair repaired the damage, using up 16.2 precious overs before Roland-Jones finally made the breakthrough, with Lenham (19) leaving the ball alone as it careered back to hit off stump.

However, former Middlesex man Steven Finn joined Karvelas to snuff out any thoughts of a positive result, finishing 10 not out after his partner was finally dismissed, pushing forward at Sam Robson and offering a catch to gully.

…

Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson said: “You never want to settle for a draw. The game was always there to be won if we played well enough. Day one we didn’t get our rewards. Pujara batted fantastically well and that blunted us a little bit.

“Yesterday at lunch was not an ideal period for us but the way we batted in the next two sessions and the back end of the day put us right back in the game, with a chance to force something today. Sadly, it wasn’t quite to be.

“It ended up in a draw but it wasn’t for the lack of trying. Five wickets before lunch was credit to the bowlers, then obviously in that middle session we couldn’t get as many wickets as we’d have liked.

“Helmy’s been outstanding, with nine wickets – it’s a shame he couldn’t get his 10-for, the way he’s bowled. We’ve asked him to run in hard, especially with round the wicket stuff and he’s been fantastic.”

Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said: “We played really well for probably two thirds of the game and they had an amazing session last night and one this morning. For us to start winning again, first you’ve got to stop losing, so I’m really proud of the guys.

“To watch two 17-year-olds battle it out after lunch and then a debutant like Ari (Karvelas) score the runs was great. If this was a Test match and we’d managed to sneak 230 or 240 ahead, it would have been a cracking game of cricket.

“Making your debut for Sussex at Lord’s is pretty special, with Brad (Currie) getting his six-for and Ari getting 50 – they were outstanding. I backed them to perform and they did.

“They’ve been playing for our second team all season. We’ve had our eye on them and they’ve both deserved the opportunity for their attitude and their bowling.”