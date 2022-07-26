Palace Pier owner reports record revenues as annual turnover tops £40m

The company that owns the Palace Pier has reported record revenues, with annual turnover topping £40 million in its most recent financial year.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC said that trading had been “ahead of expectations” with revenues of £40.1 million in the 52 weeks to Sunday 26 June.

The company said: “The group is pleased to report unaudited total net sales for the 52-week period of £40.1 million, up 196 per cent on the equivalent period in 2021 and up 25 per cent on 2019, being the last full year of uninterrupted trading prior to the covid pandemic.

“Exceeding £40 million of sales is a record result for the group. Furthermore, with EBITDA for the same period expected to be at £10.8 million, the group has again exceeded market expectations.

“This robust performance underlines the continued strong demand for the group’s diverse offering of leisure experiences across a range of demographics in the UK.”

In a trading update for investors, the company made a London Stock Exchange announcement and said:

“On a divisional basis

Brighton Palace Pier like-for-like sales are up 12 per cent on 2019

The Bars Division’s like-for-like sales (for 49 weeks, division reopened from end of July) are up 21 per cent on 2019

The Golf Division’s like-for-like sales are up 23 per cent on 2019

Lightwater Valley theme park, acquired in June 2021, continues to trade ahead of our expectations at the time of acquisition

…

“The Group continues to generate strong cash flows, enabling the repayment of £7.7 million of debt (37 per cent of borrowings) during its financial year.

“This leaves the group well positioned for the future, with a strong balance sheet, underpinned by high-quality assets.

“The group’s preliminary results for the year will be announced on Monday 26 September 2022 together with an update on trading over the summer period.

“This period represents a significant portion of the group’s sales and profits for the 26 weeks leading up to Christmas and the new financial reporting period ending on Sunday 25 December 2022.”

Chief executive Anne Ackord said: “I have been delighted by the strength of the group’s recovery following the covid-19 pandemic and am pleased that we have surpassed £40 million of sales for the first time in the group’s history.

“This must be attributed to the endeavours of all the group’s employees, for which we are very grateful.

“This trading period has been exceptional, benefiting both from pent-up customer demand and from hospitality-targeted government recovery packages.

“The cash-generative nature of the group’s diverse businesses puts us in a unique position to capitalise on new opportunities as and when they arise.”