Chelsea and Barcelona rumoured to be waiting in the wings as Cucurella saga rolls on

Brighton and Hove Albion are rumoured to have received bids from both Chelsea and Barcelona for in-demand defender Marc Cucurella.

The player has put in a transfer request and Manchester City have reportedly already had a £30 million bid rejected by the Seagulls.

Cucurella was missing from Albion’s squad for the 5-1 win against Espanyol in a friendly at the Amex on Saturday (30 July). He was said to have a minor injury.

The Press Association reported that Chelsea were “pushing hard towards a deal for £50 million-rated Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella”.

PA said that the Blues had long been tracking Cucurella, who came through the Barcelona academy and impressed at Getafe before joining Brighton last year.

Albion are understood to be holding firm on a £50 million valuation for Cucurella which is thought to have stalled a possible move to Manchester City.

Chelsea are continuing to reshape their squad under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, with manager Thomas Tuchel understood to remain keen on two further defensive recruits.

On Friday (29 July), Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked about reports linking Cucu to City during a press conference before the Community Shield clash with Liverpool on Saturday which the Reds won.

A guarded Guardiola said: “He’s a Brighton player. I cannot say anything else.”

The Seagulls travel to Manchester to take on United at Old Trafford in the season curtain-raiser this Sunday (7 August) at 2pm.