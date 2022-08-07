Half time with Hodges – Manchester United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2
Posted On 07 Aug 2022 at 2:48 pm
Comment: 0
It’s not unexpected.
This Albion team is literally the best in the club’s 121-year history.
Two goals from Pascal Gross and tireless work from Danny Welbeck and Solly March not to mention a brilliant performance from Moses Caicedo put Albion in total command.
Albion fans will be hoping for a first ever win at Old Trafford.
