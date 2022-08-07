Premier League Match Day 1 – Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 07 Aug 2022 at 1:08 pm
Comment: 0
The Seagulls line up almost as they did against Espanyol with Adam Lallana starting for the Seagulls.
Albion have never won at Old Trafford although they drew there twice in 1981 in the league and cup.
Christano Ronaldo is on bench for United.
