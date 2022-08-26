Police donate £10k to help Brighton charity

Police have donated £10,000 to a Brighton charity that helps survivors of sexual violence and abuse.

Survivors’ Network plans to use the money to help fund building work to make its premises easier to access for people with physical disabilities and to pay for computer equipment.

The charity said that the computer equipment would include tablets for counsellors to use for online sessions as well as IT (information technology) equipment for staff to use with clients.

Survivors’ Network chief executive Jay Breslaw said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this money from Sussex Police which will enable us to continue our work supporting survivors of sexual violence and abuse of all ages and genders across Sussex.

“This money will help us to provide support to clients who do not usually access our services due to accessibility issues as we know that the scale and prevalence of sexual violence and abuse is far beyond clients who currently reach out to us.

“Our current five-year strategy recognises that we need to do better in listening to communities and in making our services more accessible and this is a great step on the way.

“We are grateful to Sussex Police for this generous grant and for their ongoing commitment to partnership working.”

Sussex Police said that the donation would help the charity to adapt and improve a new space in premises in Prestonville Road, Brighton.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, the force’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “Sexual violence and abuse affects people from all corners of society and it is vital that everybody has access to support services.

“Survivors’ Network carries out so much important work and is an essential partner in our commitment to supporting victims of sex offences – alongside our relentless pursuit of perpetrators and proactive prevention activity to keep the public safe.

“As a force we are pleased to be able to support such a deserving cause and will continue to work closely with Survivors’ Network and other community partners to ensure victims of crime in Sussex receive the help they need.”

Sussex Police said: “This donation has been made from Sussex Police’s Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), which supports local charitable and community organisations carrying out projects in Sussex.

“The PPAF is funded through Sussex Police Auctions’ eBay account, which sells lost and seized items, as well as police items that are no longer required, such as IT equipment and office furniture.