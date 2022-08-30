Premier League Match Day 5 – Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion are due to start with just one change as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening (Tuesday 30 August).

Enock Mwepu steps up to take the place of Danny Welbeck who drops to the bench.

And on the bench, 18-year-old Julio Enciso joins the substitutes, with 17-year-old Evan Ferguson making way.

A win would take Albion top of the Premier League, with 13 points, above Arsenal on 12 points.

Fulham start in 11th place, with five points from their first four games. Their only win was a 3-2 victory at home to west London rivals Brentford.

They lost 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday (27 August), having started their season with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Marco Silva named an unchanged side from the weekend defeat at the Emirates as the Cottagers look to extend their unbeaten run at home.

