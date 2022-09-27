Gentrification fears over Moulsecoomb Place development



A Moulsecoomb councillor is concerned a student developer’s plans for Moulsecoomb Place may alienate residents, calling it a “gentrification project”.

Labour Councillor Amanda Grimshaw is worried that proposals for a “joined-up pub, hub and club” will not provide the community focus intended for the site.

The historic Manor House, Tithe Barn and gardens are adjacent to student accommodation for the University of Brighton.

Following an initial public consultation in July, the second public consultation on the development plans for Moulsecoomb Place and the surrounding land begins this Saturday.

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean Cllr Grimshaw said: “I was initially very pleased to see that public consultations are taking place on the future of Moulsecoomb Place.

“I am led to believe that whilst the present student accommodation at the rear was to be replaced with higher blocks, this would ensure that the future development of Moulsecoomb Place would have a community focus.

“For those families living on the adjoining Moulsecoomb, Bevendean and Bates estate, there is a feeling of ‘them and us’ towards the universities which is very sad.

“I am concerned that a gentrification project of Moulsecoomb Place may further alienate the local residents.

“I hope to see many things developed which allow both the local residents and the student population to come together.

“I don’t want to see expensive restaurants where the price of a cake and coffee might be a household’s contribution to their daily utility bill.

“Suggestions from residents that I have spoken to include things such as a community launderette, community spaces for the elderly, families and young people, or community kitchens with training and food projects – even a playground and a swimming pool.

“These are really inspiring community-led ideas from the people who live near Moulsecoomb Place, often families whose parents and grandparents have a strong affection and affinity to the site.

“I really do hope that these contributions to the consultation are listened to and go a long way towards uniting the local population and the universities.”

The developers, Cathedral Group, are holding another public event held in the Riwaq on the lawns at Moulsecoomb Place from 11am-4pm on Saturday, 1 October.

The public exhibition will once again host family activities and street food similar to the event held in July.

Plans for the site have been “adapted and further refined” after the new owners of the site, Cathedral Group, took local feedback on board.

The developers are working with Brighton and Hove City Council and the University of Brighton, to restore the Grade II listed buildings and gardens, and replace the neighbouring student accommodation.

Richard Upton, chief executive of Cathedral Group said: “We are very much looking forward to showing our evolved proposals for the first time to the local community at our consultation event next Saturday.

“We have taken on board feedback from the local community at our first consultation and focused on creating space and facilities that are appropriate and price-sensitive to the local residential and student community in this area, as well as restoring and opening up Moulsecoomb Place and gardens.

“The gardens have been closed to the public for 600 years. As soon as we bought the site, we wanted to change this, and the proposals will make a public garden from a private space forever.

“We are also delighted to be working closely with the Moulsecoomb Social Club to enhance their facilities which are incredibly affordable, as is membership.

“All in all, we are proposing a joined-up pub, hub and club within newly opened up landscaped gardens.”

The public consultation will also be open online from 1st to 15th October including a survey to submit comments at www.moulsecoombplace.com.