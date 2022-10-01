Tories have tanked the economy – only Labour can pull off the rescue

It’s been a turbulent week in national politics, which affects people here in Brighton and Hove.

The Conservative government set out a disastrous “mini budget” last Friday (23 September) and the consequences have been swift.

It wasn’t just condemned by the International Monetary Fund and by the former governor of the Bank of England.

Truss and Kwarteng’s budget has tanked the pound to record lows and caused mass uncertainty in financial markets.

And now, unprecedently, the Bank of England has been forced to intervene to the tune of £65 billion in bonds to try and stabilise the markets that the government itself has thrown into turmoil.

Residents are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis, struggling to pay energy bills and buy groceries as inflation has surged ahead of wages.

Millions of households in Britain are in fuel poverty and will face the stark choice between eating and heating their homes this winter.

And what have the new Tory Prime Minister and Chancellor done? Spooked the markets by announcing a string of unfunded tax cuts.

Instead of targeting support at those in need, the Conservatives have focused on making the rich richer and plan to fund tax cuts that will benefit the top 1 per cent of earners through borrowing – meaning the rest of us will have to pay the price.

The crashing pound is making residents anxious about higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher borrowing, which affects mortgage payments, the cost of groceries and the value of pensions.

What’s most frustrating is that it doesn’t need to be this way. The government has made an active choice to put the top 1 per cent first and allow the rest of us to suffer the consequences of their tax cuts.

However, this week in Liverpool, Labour outlined a vastly different choice at their conference, with policies including

• 100 per cent clean energy by 2030 and the creation of GB Energy – a publicly owned clean energy company to deliver jobs, slash bills and help tackle the climate crisis

• free breakfast clubs for every primary school in England

• one of the biggest NHS workforce expansions in history, training 5,000 new health visitors, creating 10,000 extra nursing and midwifery placements each year and doubling the number of medical school places

• rebuilding neighbourhood policing with 13,000 additional officers and PCSOs

• building more affordable homes and targeting 70 per cent home ownership while bringing much-needed reforms to the private rental sector

• creating a national wealth fund to invest in towns and cities to create jobs and grow the economy

Residents in Brighton and Hove are screaming out for these policies. After 12 years of Tory ruin we are on the sharp end of the housing crisis and the cost-of-living crisis is biting.

We also have a 2030 carbon net zero target to hit and we need to give our local independent businesses the certainty and support to not just survive but thrive.

Labour will deliver transformational policies to make Britain a fairer, greener country for all of us, not just the top 1 per cent.

Councillor John Allcock is the joint leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.