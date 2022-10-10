Venue’s plans could lead to raves in historic Brighton park, police fear

Events at Stanmer Park could turn into raves, police fear, attracting “unwanted guests” if the owner is granted a later licence and permission to play music outside.

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris has lodged a formal objection after KSD Support Services Limited applied for a late licence that would allow live and recorded music into the early hours.

In response to KSD’s application, Sussex Police proposed a number of draft licence conditions but said that no agreement had been reached, with a council licensing panel due to decide the matter next week.

Inspector Palmer-Harris said: “Sussex Police have asked the applicant to agree to the additional conditions to ensure there is adequate SIA (Security Industry Authority regulated staff) at events.

“It has also been proposed that no DJs will be allowed in the garden, as the large garden is included in the licensable area.

“With the addition of live and recorded music (to the activities permitted by the licence), any music in the garden could be considered a rave attracting unwanted guests and be a nuisance to local residents.

“Sussex Police believe that if all music is located inside the premises, the event is likely to remain controlled.

“Sussex Police do not believe the application addresses the concerns and issues that this style of operation attracts.

“Conditions have been offered on the application but Sussex Police do not believe these go far enough to help mitigate the potential risk, particularly around the offering of SIA during events or in fact using the garden to host DJs.

“Therefore, the application is at risk of undermining the ‘prevention of crime and disorder and public nuisance licensing objective’.

“Furthermore, Sussex Police contend that the carrying on of additional licensable activity and the hours applied for at these premises will have a negative impact on the local area.”

The objection was sent to Brighton and Hove City Council after KSD applied to extend the hours at Stanmer House by at least half an hour each night. KSD also wants to be allowed to close at 1.30am at weekends.

The venue currently has a drinks licence from 8am to 11pm every day but KSD wants 30 minutes of drinking up time which would mean closing at 11.30pm from Sunday to Thursday.

On a Friday and Saturday, KSD wants the licence to run from 8am to 1am, with 30 minutes of drinking up time giving the venue a 1.30am closing time.

The company has also applied to the council for a licence to cover music – live and recorded – as well as late-night refreshment.

KSD wants these to run until 11pm from Sunday to Thursday – and on a Friday and Saturday, it wants music and late-night refreshment permitted until 1am the next morning.

Sussex Police lodged its objection having carried out a licensing check in July when it found KSD in breach of its current licence.

Police licensing officer Hannah Staplehurst said that, among other things, police were not given free access to the venue and the licence was not on display.

A follow-up visit in September found that the full licence was still not on display, as required by law, and there were issues with the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system.

The council is due to decide next week whether to grant KSD’s application but a report said that the company did not agree with the licence conditions proposed by the police.

KSD has proposed licence conditions that would restrict late-night events to pre-booked functions only.

And the “designated premises supervisor” (DPS), who is responsible for the sale of drink, would carry out a risk assessment for all events to work out whether SIA-regulated door supervisors were required.

The application has also attracted an objection from the Brighton and Hove Estates Conservation Trust which manages Stanmer estate tenancies. The trust also objected to the previous licence application last year.

It raised concerns about the 27 bookings which have already been made for next year and the noise that neighbours would experience.

The trust said: “It could be every weekend that local residents are subjected to increased noise from the premises and from vehicles leaving the park in the early hours of the morning.

“The attempt to increase the opening hours, both during the week and at the weekends, adds to the issues that the venue will create in the local area.”

Five neighbours also sent objections on the grounds of noise and anti-social behaviour in the village which is in the South Downs National Park.

The council granted KSD an 11pm licence for its restaurant and café in Stanmer Park in July last year.

The company wanted to be able to serve drinks until 2am and host entertainment until 3am but dropped the proposals before a council licensing panel had the chance to reach its verdict.

Council policy would usually permit restaurants to serve alcohol until midnight.

The latest application is due to be decided by another council licensing panel, made up of three councillors, next week.

The panel is scheduled to start at 10am on Monday (17 October) and the hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.