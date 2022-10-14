Albion rue missed chances again with just one point in three matches

Brentford 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion lost again and missed a host of chances again as two goals from Brentford striker Ivan Toney gave the west London side all three points.

The Seagulls had early chances through Moises Caicedo and Joel Veltman, with Spanish keeper David Raya making excellent saves from both.

For Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo saw a terrific effort bounce off the top of the cross bar.

And it was Mbeumo who started the move that led to Brentford’s opener. And it was Frank Onyeka who fired in the cross that Ivan Toney backheeled past Albion keeper Rob Sanchez.

Leandro Trossard sent an effort sailing over the bar as the Seagulls tried to respond.

Before half-time, Joel Veltman and Bees boss Thomas Frank had an altercation and Roberto De Zerbi became involved. Both managers were booked.

After the break, Albion brought on Kaoru Mitoma and for a while Brighton pinned back Brentford.

But neither no one was effectively able get on the end of a decent cross and chances created invariably came to nothing. Raya continued to look sharp and again saved well from Trossard.

On 64 minutes, Veltman kicked Toney in the back of the leg on the edge of the six-yard box and from the resulting spot kick Toney doubled his tally and Brentford’s lead.

Solly March then had Albion’s best effort which again Raya shovelled away.

The Seagulls introduced Deniz Undav and Adam Lallana towards the end but to no great significance.

Albion again looked far too narrow in the final third. They stay seventh in the Premier League but could drop a number of places over the weekend.

Nottingham Forest visit the Amex in the Premier League on Tuesday (18 October) with a 7.30pm kick-off.