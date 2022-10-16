Saturday night out in Brighton – Pt 3: Richard Ashcroft

RICHARD ASHCROFT – BRIGHTON CENTRE 15.10.22

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have been busy this evening, with Pt.1 seeing us at an instore performance at Resident by PVA, (Review HERE) and then a swift visit for Pt.2 to the Concorde 2 to catch Top Left Club (Review HERE). We are now at the Brighton Centre for a sold out concert by the former frontman of The Verve, Richard Ashcroft and the buzz in the air for this singer-songwriter is electric.

Prior to Richard Ashcroft and his chums hitting the stage, the tune blasting out of the loudspeaker system was ‘Isi’ by NEU!. This certainly set the tone. The house lights then went down and the band’s choice of intro tape was played. This was ‘Gimme Some Truth’ by John Lennon, which is found on his famous 1971 album ‘Imagine’.

The Richard Ashcroft set commenced at 9:02pm and ran until 10:47pm. They performed around 16 tunes within that time frame, with half of those being compositions by The Verve.

Lights go down, Richard and his band enter the stage. Two huge screens one each side of the stage start to flicker. He’s in a hat, shades and Chanel T-shirt, it’s good to mix it up. He is joined on stage by half a dozen musicians. To the rear of the stage were two drummers, one of which was also on percussion, as well as a keyboardist (stage right, our left). Out front was a guitarist in a hat (stage right, our left), he worked his way through 4 guitars this evening including a Gibson and a snazzy blue Fender. To his left (our right) was Ray Ban sunglasses wearing Richard Ashcroft on lead vocals and Gibson acoustic guitar. Throughout the performance, Ashcroft would don a different hat in order to feel the trippy rave vibe. His chunky jumper would often be tied around his waist as well. To Ashcroft’s left (our right) was the Fender bassist who also supplied backing vocals when required. Finally positioned on our right (stage left) was a second guitarist who was playing a Fender.

Ashcroft’s sense of rhythm and movement is totally on point, this is a man who knows how to project his style. The video screens show Richard and the band in black and white, giving a late 50’s rock feel to the image, contrasting starkly to the light and colour on stage, a clever visual trick.

Before we know it, a song’s gone by already and the guitar is strapped on and the classic that is ‘Sonnet’ sweeps upon us like a healing, “yes there’s love if you want it”. “Eyes open wide looking at the heavens with a tear in my eye.” It’s such a perfect song.

‘Space And Time’ gets a perfect outing “existence is all we share” he sings, and the crowd sing loudly “I just can’t make it alone.” He then announces, “this is for the lovers out there” and launches into ‘A Song For The Lovers’, such a beautiful song with a stunning opening. It rocks us together in a comforting way. audience feedback and applause are high end for this show.

‘Break The Night With Colour’, is the cue for the video screens to switch from black and white to colour just in time to catch the stunning light show, full of colour and depth “Don’t wanna know your secrets” sways into our psyche as the stage and audience are bathed in a rainbow of lights. ‘Velvet Morning’, this ballad gives us time to take in what we are experiencing tonight and, yes, sometimes it is lonely.

‘Music Is Power’, follows, never a truer word, as some of our world feels like it’s living on the edge of chaos. He squats to the floor in a pool of white light for the final verse of this powerful rendition. ‘Are You Ready?’, with its big sound is delivered loud and anthem-like. He really owns the moment as he moves and sways across the stage. Into ‘Life’s An Ocean’, an interesting choice that builds with a psychedelic style.

‘Weeping Willow’, a beauty of a song that folds us into ourselves as he sings “I hope you see like I see.” ‘Hold On’ is more of a dance number and Richard Ashcroft certainly has the moves. It’s a positive and uplifting song “so hold on we can make it.” ‘Lucky Man’ needs no introduction, and the Brighton crowd welcomes it with raised and open arms. “I feel no disgrace with who I am.” “It’s a change in me, something in my liberty.” The crowd is transfixed as he leaves the stage.

For the encore, which seemed like an eternity, Ashcroft returned alone and with a new hat. He thanks the audience and picks out a young member of the crowd and gives him a used plectrum. It’s just Ashcroft, his guitar and us 4,500 punters as he delivers ‘C’Mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ a high sounding singalong, “We all want to grow and today I’ve worked it out.” Continuing as a solo, the second encore number is ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ which flows into our ears “if heaven falls, I’m coming through.” “You leave my life, I’m better off dead.” The audience knows every lyric of this incredibly moving song. The band joins him at the halfway point powering up the sound.

The penultimate number was their take on ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’, which rocks through the crowd and the delivery is exceptional. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’, is the last number of the night and what a choice to close with. Every word is sung back by the crowd. We feel free now and leave the show feeling changed.

In May 2019 Richard Ashcroft received the Ivor Novello award for outstanding contribution to British music from the British Academy of songwriter’s composers and authors.

Richard Ashcroft probable setlist:

(Intro tape) ‘Gimme Some Truth’ by John Lennon

‘Out Of My Body’ (from 2016 ‘These People’ album)

‘Space And Time’ (The Verve song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

‘A Song For The Lovers’ (from 2000 ‘Alone With Everybody’ album)

‘Break The Night With Colour’ (from 2006 ‘Keys To The World’ album)

‘Velvet Morning’ (The Verve song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

‘Music Is Power’ (from 2006 ‘Keys To The World’ album)

‘Are You Ready?’ (RPA & The United Nations of Sound song) (from 2010 ‘United Nations Of Sound’ album)

‘Life’s An Ocean’ (The Verve song) (from 1995 ‘A Northern Soul’ album)

‘Weeping Willow’ (The Verve song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

‘Sonnet’ (The Verve song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

‘Glory’ (RPA & The United Nations of Sound song) (from 2010 ‘United Nations Of Sound’ album)

‘Hold On’ (from 2016 ‘These People’ album)

‘Lucky Man’ (The Verve song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

(encore)

‘C’Mon People (We’re Making It Now)’ (Ashcroft solo) (from 2000 ‘Alone With Everybody’ album)

‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ (The Verve song) (Ashcroft solo for first half of song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

‘Money (That’s What I Want)’ (Barrett Strong cover)

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (The Verve song) (from 1997 ‘Urban Hymns’ album)

Find out more at richardashcroft.com

Support came from DJ Wayne with an eclectic mix of music accompanied by triumphant Americana video clips of huge planes, cars, tanks, tower blocks and then later decay, demolition and urban degeneration before ending with some clips of nature’s pure majesty and beauty.