Detectives charge man with serious assault in Peacehaven

Detectives have charged a man with a serious assault in the early hours of the morning in Peacehaven just over a week ago.

Two other people have been released on bail including a 54-year-old woman while the victim, who suffered serious injuries, remains in hospital.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 17 October): “A man has been charged in relation to a serious assault in Peacehaven.

“Police attended Southview Road just before 1am on Sunday 9 October following reports of a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man outside a property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

“Detectives launched an investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Anthony Cosstick, 57, unemployed, of Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, was subsequently charged with both offences and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (13 October).

“He was released on bail with strict conditions, to next appear before the court on Thursday 10 November.

“A 54-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent both remain released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

“Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the assault. Anyone with information which could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Alloa.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”