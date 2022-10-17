BREAKING NEWS

Detectives charge man with serious assault in Peacehaven

Posted On 17 Oct 2022 at 4:27 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Detectives have charged a man with a serious assault in the early hours of the morning in Peacehaven just over a week ago.

Two other people have been released on bail including a 54-year-old woman while the victim, who suffered serious injuries, remains in hospital.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 17 October): “A man has been charged in relation to a serious assault in Peacehaven.

“Police attended Southview Road just before 1am on Sunday 9 October following reports of a disturbance.

Spacewords Brighton

“Upon arrival, officers found a man outside a property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

“Detectives launched an investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Anthony Cosstick, 57, unemployed, of Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, was subsequently charged with both offences and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (13 October).

“He was released on bail with strict conditions, to next appear before the court on Thursday 10 November.

GDK 2 for 1

“A 54-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent both remain released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

“Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the assault. Anyone with information which could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Alloa.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com