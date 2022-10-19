Striker celebrates 18th birthday by signing four-year deal with Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion signed a new contract with Evan Ferguson today (Wednesday 19 October) on the young striker’s 18th birthday.

The club said: “Evan Ferguson has signed his first long-term professional contract, committing his future to Albion to June 2026.

“The Republic of Ireland under-21 international, who turns 18 today, made his Premier League debut earlier this year against Burnley, becoming our youngest-ever Premier League player.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton.

“I have only worked with him for a few weeks but it is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”

Albion said: “Evan joined us in January 2021 from Bohemians, progressing quickly from the under-18s up to the under-21s, before making his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City in August last year.

“He scored his first senior goal for us in the Carabao Cup this season, firing in our third goal in a 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers.

“Evan has enjoyed a prolific start to the season. He was also nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for September, having scored a hat-trick against Leicester City under-21s in a 4-1 win.”