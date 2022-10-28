BREAKING NEWS

Brighton MP to lead Commons debate on private rental housing problems

Posted On 28 Oct 2022 at 12:01 am
Lloyd Russell-Moyle in the House of Commons

The Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has secured time for a debate in the House of Commons about private rental housing problems.

Mr Russell-Moyle, who represents Brighton Kemptown, is due to open the debate next Thursday (3 November).

He is co-sponsor of the debate with the Conservative MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke. The pair obtained the support of 30 other cross-party MPs to enable their request for a debate to be given consideration.

Mr Russell-Moyle chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renters and Rental Reform.

On hearing that the application for a debate had been granted, he appealed for renters to email his office on lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk to share their stories.

He said: “It’s clear renters are being evicted so landlords can charge more rent.

“We are seeing rental inflation of over 20 per cent in parts of the country and unless we get a grip of this problem there will be a wave of homelessness coming out of the private rented sector.

“Speaking to colleagues, I know some local authorities are increasing homelessness provision by seven-fold in preparation for the ongoing affordability crisis which is being driven by greed.

“The government has been sitting on a white paper to reform the private sector for months now and we need to see legislation brought forward to ban no-fault evictions and regulate rental increases.

“The debate on Thursday will be the chance to highlight injustices faced by renters and to propose solutions that can work for everyone.”

Mr Russell-Moyle is due to open the debate and a government minister is expected to respond.

