Councillors to vote on pavement parking ban for busy Brighton road

Councillors are due to vote next week on whether to press ahead with a proposed ban on pavement parking in Elm Grove in Brighton.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Members of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability (ETS) Committee will vote on recommendations to advertise a traffic regulation order (TRO) banning pavement for the whole of Elm Grove.

“The measures would be designed to make walking safer for pedestrians, support better access to people’s homes, improve accessibility for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs and prevent damage to the pavement.”

The council plans to spend £25,000 from “the Hanover and Tarner Liveable Neighbourhood Project” on the signage and infrastructure needed.

The council added: “Elm Grove has had a long history of complaints about pavement parking.

“During (a committee meeting) in June, it was requested that council officers look at introducing a ban if the government didn’t bring forward pavement parking legislation.

“A deputation from residents in Elm Grove was brought to the same meeting requesting action be taken.

“The proposals would be similar to those introduced in other parts of the city, including Portland Road and Carden Avenue, and would require signage along the whole of Elm Grove to allow civic enforcement officers to legally enforce the ban.

“If the recommendations are approved, notices would appear on the road for a 21-day consultation period to allow residents to comment.

“If six or more objections to the proposal are received during this time, they would be brought back to a later meeting of the committee to agree a way forward. Otherwise the scheme would move towards implementation.”

Councillor Steve Davis, who co-chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “This has been a problem for a long time for the people of Elm Grove and something I’ve wanted to address for a while.

“Cars parking on the pavement makes it so much harder for people to walk safely, not to mention the issues faced by those with disabilities and mobility issues.

“The lack of any forthcoming legislation from government means we’re having to address this problem ourselves.

“In the face of government inaction I am determined to support those residents who’ve long complained about this issue and make their lives better.

“I will continue to raise the issue of pavement parking with government to ensure that our pavements are for people.”

The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall next Tuesday (15 November) at 4pm. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.