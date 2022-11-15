Emily Capell to start UK tour in Brighton

Emily Capell is a singer/songwriter from North West London with a story or ten to share. Raised on a diet of Johnny Cash, The Clash, The Smiths, Mod culture and the top 40, Emily’s approach to songwriting is eclectic. Featuring a mixture of blues, indie, pop and punk. Her musical stylings draw from a pool deep and wide and is affectionately described as sounding like the adopted daughter of Jamie T and Billy Bragg, and a distant relative of The Clash and The Libertines.

She tells blues inflected indie pop tales of life’s frustrations and elations. Whether she’s railing against the wrongs of the world, getting a little frisky or inventing a new dance craze Emily will pull you in and spin you round so quickly you’ll wonder why you ever bothered with dull generic boys with guitars.

Emily has had her tracks played on stations including BBC 6Music, Radio X and BBC London. She has performed live at a multitude of venues and festivals across the country.

Her debut album ‘Combat Frock’ was released on 5th October 2019. It is an eclectic mix of Ska, Reggae, Punk, with a drop of a Johnny Cash vibe too.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are certainly no strangers to the charismatic Emily Capell, as we have witnessed her uplifting live sets on a number of occasions.

The first of these was at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on 21st November 2019, when she was performing on the same bill as The Selecter and Rhoda Dakar. Our reviewer commented: “Emily’s onstage charisma is second to none and she made me chuckle from her first interaction with the crowd. She is political, cynical, observant, and fun, with an obvious love for Joe Strummer as he often pops up in her lyrics and chat, even her debut album is called ‘Combat Frock’. What is not to like about her?”

Read the full review HERE.

Our second Emily Capell live concert report was here in Brighton three months later at The Hope & Ruin on 27th February 2020, when she was the headline act. Our reviewer commented: “She really is a performer and seems to really enjoy being on stage, having a face that is always beaming a smile over the audience”.

The Hope & Ruin review of that night is HERE.

We also reviewed her headline show at the Green Door Store on 25th November last year, where we concluded our review thus: “Emily Capell is, in my humble opinion, a major artist in the making. I literally can find nothing to criticise in her material or performance. I would advise you dear reader, to catch Emily while you can, for I don’t think that she’ll be playing venues this small for much longer”.

Read the full review HERE.

We have also witnessed Emily performing live with Dreadzone on a couple of occasions.

Emily has today announced that she will be embarking on a select 6 date UK tour next spring in support of her new album. This thankfully includes an appearance at Patterns in Brighton on Wednesday 8th March 2023. Purchase your tour tickets HERE.

www.emilycapell.co.uk