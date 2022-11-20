BREAKING NEWS

Three Brighton & Hove Albion players on pitch as Ecuador beat hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Posted On 20 Nov 2022 at 6:02 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion were represented by three different players as Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup

Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo started for the South American’s and Jeremy Sarmiento come on as a second half substitute.

Estupinain became captain on 90 minutes as Michael Estrada left the field. Caicedo was also substitute on 90 minutes meaning all three Albion men were on the pitch together for just on 22 minutes.

What readers are saying

Categories

