Pete Tong ‘Ibiza Classics’ show announces return to Brighton

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong has announced the return of his critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show for 2023 with Jules Buckley and featuring The Essential Orchestra.

Performing eight huge arena dates across the UK’s major cities, the tour kicks off in Glasgow at OVO Hydro on 26th November 2023 and will visit Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton and Birmingham, before concluding with two very special dates at The O2, London on 1st and 2nd December 2023. The Brighton Centre show will take place on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world’s most iconic orchestral electronic music event. Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks. Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history!

This year, Pete Tong and Jules Buckley released Amazon Original orchestration of ‘Free (Do What You Want To Do)’ with Ultra Naté and LP Giobbi, listen HERE. ‘Free (Do What U Want)’ reimagines two timeless classics, combining orchestration and electronic production alongside a 12-person choir, to bring new life to the two hits. ‘Free’ has become an anthem for different groups over the last twenty years, more recently the track had a new lease of life during the pandemic as people yearned to be out dancing again. Watch the behind-the-scenes video filmed at AIR Studios here. The recording follows their three acclaimed and chart-topping albums: ‘Classic House’, ‘Ibiza Classics’ and ‘Chilled Classics’ plus the EP ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’.

A pillar of dance music with an unparalleled ear for new talent, Pete Tong MBE is undeniably one of the world’s most influential figures. Over the last three decades – both publicly and behind the scenes – Pete has been revered as an arena-selling artist, DJ, music producer, A&R, and the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming. With an incredible 30+ year career, the tastemaker DJ, broadcaster and producer has been dedicated to making dance music a global genre, constantly pushing boundaries, and breaking new talent wherever he goes. A testament to his life spent in music, Pete Tong MBE was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021 for recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music and broadcast industries.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 9th December and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Brighton Centre show tickets can also be purchased from the venue HERE.

IBIZA CLASSICS LIVE 2023:

Thu 23 November Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 24 November Manchester AO Arena

Sat 25 November Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tue 28 November Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Wed 29 November Brighton Centre

Thu 30 November Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 01 December London The O2

Sat 02 December London The O2

