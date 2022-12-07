By-election postal votes go astray

A handful of postal votes for tomorrow’s council by-election have gone astray because of ongoing strikes, the council believes.

Anyone living in Wish ward who asked for a postal vote and has not yet received one is being asked to call Brighton and Hove City Council on 01273 291999.

Anyone who has requested a postal vote will not be able to vote in the usual way at a polling station. However, if the form has been received, it can be dropped off at any polling station tomorrow or Hove Town Hall today or tomorrow.

Polling stations in Wish ward are: