Three people arrested as police helicopter helps track motorbikes stolen in Brighton

Posted On 09 Dec 2022 at 11:48 am
Three people have been arrested after the police helicopter was called out to help track two motorbikes stolen during a burglary in Brighton.

The helicopter was circling over Brighton and Hove yesterday afternoon (Thursday 8 December), circling an area that appeared to include Hangleton, West Blatchington and the A27 Brighton bypass.

The incident was triggered after the motorbikes were reported to have been stolen from a garage in Kemp Town.

Sussex Police said this morning: “Police were called to a report of a burglary at a garage near Eaton Place, in Brighton, at approximately 2.39pm.

“Two motorcycles were seen making off from the scene and a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed.

“Following inquiries, a 20-year-old man from Brighton and an 18-year-old man from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of theft.

“A 17-year-old boy was later also arrested on suspicion of theft.

“All three remain in custody at this time.”

  1. DP 9 December 2022 at 12.12pm Reply

    great news, the bike theives are so brazen and loads of bikes get stolen, heop fully having these scutters off the streets will make a difference

What readers are saying

