Three people arrested as police helicopter helps track motorbikes stolen in Brighton

Three people have been arrested after the police helicopter was called out to help track two motorbikes stolen during a burglary in Brighton.

The helicopter was circling over Brighton and Hove yesterday afternoon (Thursday 8 December), circling an area that appeared to include Hangleton, West Blatchington and the A27 Brighton bypass.

The incident was triggered after the motorbikes were reported to have been stolen from a garage in Kemp Town.

Sussex Police said this morning: “Police were called to a report of a burglary at a garage near Eaton Place, in Brighton, at approximately 2.39pm.

“Two motorcycles were seen making off from the scene and a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed.

“Following inquiries, a 20-year-old man from Brighton and an 18-year-old man from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of theft.

“A 17-year-old boy was later also arrested on suspicion of theft.

“All three remain in custody at this time.”