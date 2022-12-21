Punk Rock Factory announce new album & Brighton gig

High octane, pop punk powerhouses Punk Rock Factory are the kings of turning any song into a pop punk masterpiece. The boisterous four piece take all your favourite tracks and make them sound like you never quite imagined they could! No-one is immune from the PRF treatment – these four lads from South Wales have adapted everything from Disney classics, assorted rock & pop hits and TV themes from across the decades.

Since their debut self-release in 2019, Punk Rock Factory have been quietly gaining a colossal online fan base. The cultural sensations have already racked up over 26 million streams on Spotify and 5 million likes on TikTok, with 245,000 followers on Instagram, and over 11 million views on YouTube. No mean feat for a band you’ve never heard of (‘til now)!

In 2023, the guys turn their attention to musicals, with the forthcoming release of new album ‘It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through’, due to land on 31st March. Pre-order the album HERE.

The band inform us;

“Our new album is a punk rock homage to stage and screen and in our opinion, our best work to date. We found out before that Disney has a devoted cult following and fans of musicals are no different. We knew we had to push the boat out and step up our game. Because who doesn’t love a musical?”

“The album’s first single ‘Rewrite The Stars’ (from the movie ‘The Greatest Showman’) also inspired the album’s cover art. In the music video for it, we accelerated the ageing process with some awesome special effects makeup and also brought in our good friend Sean Smith of The Blackout to play a cinema usher! The video depicts that no matter how old we get, we’ll still be best mates pissing around… And Sean Smith will always have questionable hair!”

Watch the official video for ‘Rewrite The Stars’ HERE. The track is available on all streaming platforms now and as an instant grat with album pre-orders.

The group rehearse, write, and record everything themselves in their own purpose-built studio in Wales, affectionately known as The Sausage Factory. They regularly include a wide range of special guests in their music, which have included the likes of actress/singer Jessica Darrow (Disney’s Encanto), Jaret Reddick (Bowling For Soup), and Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) amongst others – this time welcoming Simple Plan’s Jeff Stinco for a face-melting solo on ‘Waving Through A Window’ (from ‘Dear Evan Hansen’).

Punk Rock Factory played their first ever live show at the UK’s Bloodstock Festival in 2021 and followed up with a sold out UK tour and slots at Download and Slam Dunk in 2022.

The band are steamrolling into 2023, preparing to tackle their second ever UK tour in February/March 2023. ‘Punk Rock Factory’s Excellent Adventure’ is well on track to be sold out once again months in advance (with extra shows already added)! The group are thrilled to announce their ‘It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through’ tour, in support of their new album in October/November 2023, which includes a date in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Wednesday 25th October.

Special guests at the new dates are Adam & The Metal Hawks, plus a DJ set from Matt Stocks. The Brighton event is 14+, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

The full list of tour dates with ticket links can be located HERE.

punkrockfactory.com