Goth nights out in Brighton

After a highly successful live music show in Brighton at the Chalk back in March 2022, ‘The CUREheads‘ have announced a return to town with a new concert date this time at the popular Concorde 2 along Madeira Drive.

The event is being promoted by Black Rabbit Productions and the new date for your diary this time around will be Friday 31st March 2023. You can purchase tickets from the venue HERE or from SeeTickets HERE. Support on the night will come from Siouxsie and the Budgiees.

The Cureheads, whose name is taken from the Irish slang term for anyone with that “1980’s mop haired ‘Gothic’ look”, were formed in 1990. The band played its first show in Stockholm in July 1990 at Frietzfronten in St. Eriksgatan 89, an underground bar owned by a Swedish political party, and played its first large headline show at the WGTin 1995. Then known as Fat Bob & The Cureheads, up until 2000.

The band has toured in the UK, the USA, continental Europe, and South America, playing festivals, including opening for Echo and The Bunnymen and The Pretenders at Guilfest. The band state that they strive to recreate the experience of seeing a mid to late 1980s concert by The Cure, including not only the sound, but also the wardrobe, attitude, stage.

Since 1990, The Cureheads has played venues including The Vic Theater in Chicago, Camden Palace in London, The Temple Bar Music Centre in Dublin, CBGB in New York, and Razzmatazz in Barcelona.

Siouxsie is performed by Ceri Anne Gregory, from the Welsh band called Elezium. She is also an actor, most famously seen in the ‘Dr Who’ spin-off ‘Torchwood’, which is actually an anagram of Doctor Who, just in case you didn’t already know that.

The Concorde 2 concert will see both acts performing the best of The Cure and Siouxsie and the Banshees respectively. DJ for the night will be Simon Price from ‘Spellbound’, who will be spinning a decent selection of goth sounds to get punters in the mood.

Spellbound’ club nights are run by Simon Price and Jayney BlamBlam. They usually take place on the third Saturday of every month at the Komedia Brighton Studio Bar, located in Gardner Street. These are club nights that are “80s nights for people who HATE 80s nights”. It is worth noting that their next event is actually a ‘Goth Special’ night that will be staged from 9pm to 3am on Saturday 21st January 2023. Purchase your tickets for this ‘Spellbound’ night from the venue HERE.

thecureheads.com

www.siouxsietribute.com

www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/club/spellbound