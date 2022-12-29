Water chief makes festive plea as ‘unflushables’ clog up the pipes

A water company boss has made a festive plea as a growing number of “unflushables” clog up the sewers and even lead to homes being flooded.

Alex Saunders, head of the wastewater network at Southern Water, spoke out as the company revealed that it cleared almost 95,000 sewer blockages over the past five years across its area.

More than 27,000 of those were in Sussex – or about 100 a week – with fat, oil and grease combining with the likes of nappies, sanitary pads and wet wipes to create “fatbergs”.

Southern Water said that Christmas lights, footballs, t-shirts and cutlery were just some of the “unflushables” found in its sewers in recent years.

And Mr Saunders said: “No one likes a nasty surprise over the festive season and our sewers are no different.

“This is the time of year where we do see an increase in blockages and so many of these can be easily avoided.

“A blocked sewer can cause flooding to homes and businesses – and unclogging them can take a lot of time, effort and disruption for local communities.

“So please only flush the three ‘P’s – pee, paper and poo – down the toilet and avoid putting oils and grease down the drain too.”

Southern Water, which serves Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: “For every one million turkeys cooked, around 250 tonnes of fat and oil can find its way into our network.

“It’s the time of year when gruesome ‘fatbergs’ can clog up our sewer network, as nasty blockages caused by fat, grease and other ‘unflushable’ items find their way into our pipes.

“We don’t want a post-Christmas and new year’s catastrophe – blocked sewers can mean flooded toilets, kitchens and even neighbourhoods.

“So don’t be a party pooper and help us keep things moving.”

The company added: “Here are some top tips to play your part in reducing blockages.

“In the kitchen

Fat, oil and grease (known as FOG) should never go down the drain. Instead, gather them in containers, allow them to cool, and put them in the bin

Leftover uncooked food and vegetable peelings can be composted and cooked foods binned so they stay well clear of plug holes and drains

Any leftover sauces or yoghurt should be put in the bin too

…

“In the bathroom

Flush only the three ‘P’s down the loo – pee, paper and poo

Nappies, baby wipes, tampons, sanitary towels, panty liners, colostomy bags and condoms should be bagged and binned

Cleansing wipes, ear buds, dental floss, plastic razors and cotton pads should go in the bin – not down the loo

…

“If you’re one of our many customers already disposing of household waste in this way, thank you.

“Make one of your new year’s resolutions to keep it clear and you’ll be doing your bit to prevent blockages and flooding.”