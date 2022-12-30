Brighton charity founder honoured for making a difference

A Brighton charity founder has been honoured for making a difference to the lives of children after being charmed by a place where she went on safari.

Sylvia Goodall, 86, has been made an MBE on the overseas list for her exceptional contribution to education in Tanzania.

Mrs Goodall set up the Mud House Children’s Foundation after falling in love with the Ngorongoro region and the Maasai people during a safari holiday in Tanzania in 2006.

The Mud House Children’s Foundation, formed in 2014, supports vulnerable and underprivileged children in Wasso, in the Arusha region.

Mrs Goodall worked alongside her own children, including her son, Andrew, who ran Brighton Marina for many years, to make a difference on the ground.

They have sponsored children, playgrounds, libraries and classrooms and made a significant and positive difference to the lives of local people.

After learning of her award, Mrs Goodall said: “I felt overwhelmed and couldn’t believe it. It’s so exciting – a huge honour for me and all my family and friends, here and in Tanzania.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people, it’s been a joy. The charity has worked tirelessly alongside the Maasai community to provide meaningful and long-lasting improvements to education.”

A citation said: “Her commitment and dedication are such that she has undertaken many visits to Wasso over a sustained period, at her own expense, to support her charitable works.”

