Hove residents resort to sandbags to try to keep floodwater at bay
Residents in a street in Hove have resorted to sandbags as they try to protect their homes from flooding today (Saturday 31 December).
The floodwater has gathered in a dip in Poplar Avenue, in Hangleton, near West Way and the Grenadier pub – and where the drains appear to have become blocked.
The water level has continued to rise in the steady rain today, with surges when vehicles drive through.
But so far there has been no official response to people whose homes are at risk of flooding despite one councillor’s efforts to contact the town hall.
Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw said: “The flooding’s getting worse. It’s even higher today than yesterday.
“I’ve emailed Brighton and Hove City Council twice now – once yesterday and again today.
“I can’t get through to the highways emergency line either. They have cut me off once already.
“Now I’m stuck with the phone just ringing and no answer. It just cuts me off after a 10-minute wait.
“Cars are still attempting to drive through and the water is creeping up on to people’s driveways.
“It’s a total shambles that there’s no response.”
One Hangleton resident said: “They seem to be rewilding the gutters up here – and no one seems to be clearing all the leaves that come down from the trees in the autumn.
“It’s all well and good having a go at Southern Water for their foul water discharges but the council needs to play its part.
“They always used to keep the gutters fairly clear but now they don’t seem to any more – and it’s made it unsafe for anyone driving, cycling or walking.
“Everything just gets washed into the sewers when it rains – especially when there’s a lot of rain like recently – and then the gutters and sewers end up blocked.
“With this amount of rain, it’s got to come out one way or another – into people’s homes, as it’s now threatening to do, or out the other end, probably into the sea.
“It’s not very environmentally friendly, that’s for sure, but this wouldn’t be happening if the council did its job.”
i do not know why Amanda has been named as dealing with the problems i have in POPlar Ave she is not the councillor in Hangleton and i have been dealing with the situation for the last 48hours
councillor Dawn Barnett
No weed clearance, no street sweepers, no gully cleaning and no maintenance of footpaths and roads (the damage to which is accelerated by no weed clearance) will lead to flooding. Again our Council fails on the most basic of care of the assets entrusted to it. But when you actually believe that the end of the world is nigh it is maybe easier to ignore such responsibilities.