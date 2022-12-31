Hove residents resort to sandbags to try to keep floodwater at bay

Residents in a street in Hove have resorted to sandbags as they try to protect their homes from flooding today (Saturday 31 December).

The floodwater has gathered in a dip in Poplar Avenue, in Hangleton, near West Way and the Grenadier pub – and where the drains appear to have become blocked.

The water level has continued to rise in the steady rain today, with surges when vehicles drive through.

But so far there has been no official response to people whose homes are at risk of flooding despite one councillor’s efforts to contact the town hall.

Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw said: “The flooding’s getting worse. It’s even higher today than yesterday.

“I’ve emailed Brighton and Hove City Council twice now – once yesterday and again today.

“I can’t get through to the highways emergency line either. They have cut me off once already.

“Now I’m stuck with the phone just ringing and no answer. It just cuts me off after a 10-minute wait.

“Cars are still attempting to drive through and the water is creeping up on to people’s driveways.

“It’s a total shambles that there’s no response.”

One Hangleton resident said: “They seem to be rewilding the gutters up here – and no one seems to be clearing all the leaves that come down from the trees in the autumn.

“It’s all well and good having a go at Southern Water for their foul water discharges but the council needs to play its part.

“They always used to keep the gutters fairly clear but now they don’t seem to any more – and it’s made it unsafe for anyone driving, cycling or walking.

“Everything just gets washed into the sewers when it rains – especially when there’s a lot of rain like recently – and then the gutters and sewers end up blocked.

“With this amount of rain, it’s got to come out one way or another – into people’s homes, as it’s now threatening to do, or out the other end, probably into the sea.

“It’s not very environmentally friendly, that’s for sure, but this wouldn’t be happening if the council did its job.”