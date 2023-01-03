Cincinnati electro post-punk trio ‘The Serfs’ announce Brighton gig

Just three days into the year and things have suddenly got very exciting on the Brighton gig scene with the announcement from locally based label and promoter Love Thy Neighbour that they are bringing Cincinnati synth trio The Serfs to town. I just know that this is going to be one of my gigs of the year!

The outfit consisting of Andie Luman, Dylan McCartney and Dakota Carlyle will be playing The Hope & Ruin on 19th March 2023. Tickets can be purchased from the promoter, Love Thy Neighbour, HERE and also from DICE HERE.

Emerging like a missile from some surreptitious silo in southwestern Ohio, The Serfs are a deliberately nebulous and incidentally industrialist gang of dance-floor hymners– perturbed and tranced-out troubadours whose sound and musical ideology seems to be a causal manifestation of their immediate environments–hard-wired and hypnotic synthesized melodies propel alongside churning and scraping percussion of every metallic tonality–with temperamental and eremitic words and voices dictating the forlorn venture. Like their Ohio predecessors, The Serfs seem askew from the art that surrounds them, and proud of it.

So what exactly does the above paragraph mean? All will be explained if you visit the band’s Bandcamp page and have a listen to their nine track album titled ‘Primal Matter’ which dropped back in February 2022. It’s an absolute gem! Listen/purchase HERE.

The Primal Matter’ long player follows on from 2019’s ‘Sounds Of Serfdom’ eleven track cassette album, and 2021’s ‘Angelic Ritualistic Cruelty EP’.

If you are a fan of Nation Of Language, Working Mens Club, TVAM, Sextile, Sigue Sigue Sputnik, PVA, Gary Numan, The Human League, Cabaret Voltaire, Clan Of Xymox, LoneLady, Vlure, Joy Division, New Order, The Cure, The Pink Diamond Revue, Portion Control, Nitzer Ebb, Sisters Of Mercy….then The Serfs are for you!!!

www.instagram.com/theserfs