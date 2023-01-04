Council sends hard-copy hyperlink in payment letter

A Brighton woman was bemused to be sent a letter from the council offering her the chance to pay online by clicking the words “pay on-line now” printed on a piece of paper.

Nicole Cozens was sent the letter by Brighton and Hove City Council asking her to pay a £75 fine – but the letter appeared to include a print out of an online payment button without the full hyperlink.

She managed to pay the fine online by finding the full printed hyperlink on another page included in the envelope – only to find the amount she needed to pay was higher than the figure quoted in print.

She said: “Printing out a hyperlink and then posting the letter means I now can’t click on the link, and you need to include the full web address.

“On another letter in the same envelope they have given more info on how to pay online. But still …

“I also just logged on to pay and they have the amount wrong (£75 rather than £60).”

A council spokesperson said: “We are of course aware that the printed letters for attendance penalty charges do not allow for linking directly to the payment page.

“This is why we include a hyperlink in the letters.

“We are looking into whether we can run our system via email in the future, which would will sort out this issue.

“Whenever residents query an attendance penalty charge we contact them to try and resolve the issue and remind them of different ways they can pay the fine.

“These include a 24-hour telephone payment line.”