Fire destroys family home in Woodingdean

A devastating house fire in Woodingdean has left a family without their home tonight (Thursday 5 January).

Firefighters from Preston Circus, Roedean, Hove and Newhaven helped to put out the fire in Netherfield Green.

The family who lived at the house – Simon and Sarah Leverett and their children – were all accounted for and there were no reports of anyone being injured although the family’s cats and dogs were understood to have died in the fire.

On Facebook, Sarah Leverett posted: “Thank you everyone for your kind offers. We are still processing what has happened and are in total shock. We lost our beloved pets in the fire. But we are safe at my parents.”

Her post followed an outpouring of offers to help on social media after details of the fire were posted on the Woodingdean Community Group page on Facebook.

In particular, the family were said to be in need of clothes and essentials. For more details, click here and here.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said that the fire was out and crews were dampening down the scene although the public were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire was unknown, the fire service said, and UK Power Networks were asked to attend.

The fire service said: “At 3.10pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a residential property in Netherfield Green, Brighton.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus, Roedean, Hove and Newhaven were in attendance along with officers.

“Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and a jet to extinguish the fire.

“UK Power Networks have been requested to attend.

“The fire is now believed to be out and crews are damping down the scene.

“The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage but it is being treated as accidental.

“Please avoid the area.”