Hove man held after police find weapons and drugs in stolen car

A man from Hove was among three people who were arrested after police stopped a car that was reported to have been stolen in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Saturday 14 January) that officers found an axe, knife, hammer and cannabis in the car last night.

The force said: “Three men have been arrested after police tracked down a stolen vehicle in East Sussex.

“The Vauxhall Corsa, which had been reported stolen from Brighton on Wednesday (11 January), was spotted on the A27 eastbound at Lewes on Friday (13 January).

“Officers made efforts to stop the vehicle but the driver made off from police.

“The car was stopped a short while later in Lewes, where its three occupants decamped.

“An axe, a knife, a hammer and a quantity of cannabis were all found inside the car.

“A 61-year-old man, from Hove, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of a controlled class B drug – cannabis – and driving a motor vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

“Police dog units were deployed with the assistance of the National Police Air Service helicopter to search for two suspects who fled the scene.

“A 22-year-old man, from Chichester, and a 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, were both arrested in Hamsey on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

“The 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving while the 35-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being carried in a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

“All three men remain in custody at this time.”