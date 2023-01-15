BREAKING NEWS

A27 closed after crash in Southwick Tunnel

Posted On 15 Jan 2023 at 6:51 pm
The A27 was closed after a car overturned in a crash in the Southwick Tunnel this afternoon.

At 5.30pm National Highways tweeted: “Traffic is stopped on the A27 eastbound between the A270 and A293 due to a collision involving an overturned car in the Southwick Tunnel.

“Emergency services are on scene and Traffic Officers are en route.

“Delays are building on approach so please avoid the area if possible.”

Just after 6pm, Sussex Police posted a warning to drivers on Facebook on the Brighton and Hove Police page.

It said: “The eastbound lane of the A27 is currently closed at the Southwick Tunnel while emergency services respond to a serious collision this afternoon (Sunday 15 January).

“Thank you for your patience while the lane closure is in place. Please take this into account when planning your travel and avoid the area if possible.”

The crash happened on the section of road between the Holmbush roundabout and the A293 Portslade and Hangleton junction.

The police and other emergency services were on the scene shortly after the crash happened.

A diversion was put in place, with National Highways sending people via the A270 and back up the A293 link road by the West Hove Sainsbury’s.

